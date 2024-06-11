Nigerians attribute Super Eagles’ loss to recitation of old national anthem

Nigerians have attributed the Super Eagles’ recent loss to Benin Republic in the World Cup qualifiers to their use of the old national anthem, “Arise O Compatriots,” instead of the officially reinstated anthem, “Nigeria we hail thee.”

This follows a viral video showing the Super Eagles reciting the old national anthem at the beginning of the match.

Tribune Online reports that Benin Republic defeated the Super Eagles for the first time on Monday, winning 2-1. This loss leaves Nigeria’s World Cup qualification in jeopardy.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Tinubu’s government is doing everything wrong — Ex Gov Lamido

However, Nigerians believe that the use of the wrong anthem…