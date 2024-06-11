Electronic Case Mgmt System Crucial To Efficient Contemporary Justice Delivery — Official

By Mark Longyen

The President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Edward Asante, says the adoption of the electronic case management system (ECMS) by the court is crucial to efficient contemporary justice delivery.

Justice Asante stated this at the unveiling of the ECMS sensitization and training programme on Monday in Lomé, Togo, the court stated.

Asante explained that the programme was for lawyers from member states, stressing that it marked a crucial step in improving access to justice and efficiency of judicial procedures within the ECOWAS region.

“The main objective of this programme is the sensitisation and training of lawyers and government agents from ECOWAS member states on the use of the new electronic filing and case management system.

“The adoption of the ECMS marks a crucial step in improving access to justice and efficiency of judicial procedures within the ECOWAS region,” the CCJ President said.

Asante disclosed that the Court accelerated its…