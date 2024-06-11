Nigerians cautioned against politicising anti-open grazing bill

Nigerians should avoid playing politics with issues surrounding the anti-open grazing Bill pending before the National Assembly, some professionals said at the weekend.

They warned against ethnic profiling of herders because those who plied such trade cut across various ethnic groups.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on the bill designed to establish a commission, the Director Center for Human Rights and Accountability Network (CHRAN) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Franklin Isong, said the proposed legislation remained the way to go due to insecurity in the country.

“Let me say that cattle rearing is not only a northern profession. We have cattle herders in the East. You cannot try to…