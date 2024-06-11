Unseen struggles of sickle cell patients in Nigeria & its impact

Sickle cell anaemia is an inherited blood disorder that affects millions in Nigeria, with about 4-6 million people suffering from the condition and approximately one in four Nigerians carrying the sickle cell trait.

The disorder fundamentally alters the shape and functionality of red blood cells, transforming them from their normal, circular, and flexible form into rigid, crescent-shaped cells.

This seemingly small change has profound implications for those affected, as it significantly hampers the ability of red blood cells to traverse the body’s capillaries, leading to blockages and reduced oxygen delivery to vital organs and tissues.

Patients struggle

According to Mariya Bagudu,…