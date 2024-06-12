C’River to partner FG against proliferation of small arms, light weapons

The Cross River State government has dedicated to working together with the Federal Government to tackle the spread of small arms and light weapons.

Speaking in his office during an audience with the management team of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), South -South zone, Governor Otu said the partnership is crucial due to the state’s extensive borders, which present significant security challenges.

He stressed on the importance of addressing the issue of small arms proliferation through a combination of economic, social and kinetic strategies.

Otu underscored the need for effective control of small arms and light weapons to ensure the…