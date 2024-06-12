Creative Economy Minister Endorses Jagunlabi Football Tourney

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Hajia Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, has endorsed the 4th edition of the Jagunlabi Football Tournament as a platform for youth development.

The football competition is sponsored by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Sub-national Engagements, Mr Abiola AbdulKareem popularly known as Jagunlabi.

The former House of Representatives aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the grassroots competition was put together to unite the people of his constituency.

Musawa while unveiling the football competition on Tuesday in Abuja, highlighted the importance of sports in promoting cultural exchange and youth development.

She emphasised government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote culture, art, and sports within the nation’s communities.

The minister expressed delight that the tournament has become a beacon of unity and friendly competition, bringing together youth from diverse…