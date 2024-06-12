Our leaders must desire, practice tenets of democracy

Prominent businessman and good governance advocate, Engr. Henrich Bankole Akomolafe, has called on Nigerian leaders and stakeholders to ensure that democracy is not merely desired or recognised in name only but duly practiced in the country.

The technocrat who took part in the 2023 polls as House of Representatives candidate in Ekiti State lamented that “Nigeria has yet to get it right with its democratic processes, as evidenced by the numerous outcries during the 2023 polls.”

In a statement released on Wednesday through his media office, he called for credibility, legality in election matters, accountability, and the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian…