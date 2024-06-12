Shun Unauthorised Sales of Govt’s Land, Abiodun Tells  Monarchs – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yeterday called on members of the state Council of Obas to appeal to their members to desist from acts of indiscipline, ranging from allocation of land for illegal mining to unauthorised selling of government lands, especially plantations.

Abiodun stated this at the inauguration of Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, as the new chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas, at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor, who expressed disappointment over the activities of some of the erring Obas and Baales, explained that illegal mining has caused serious environmental impact on some communities and posed serious threats to some critical public infrastructure in the state.

He disclosed that an Executive Order would soon be issued from his office to deal with any Oba or Baale that is found wanting.

The governor also warned the traditional rulers…