Nasarawa govt urges contractors to engage in community-related projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nasarawa State Government has called on contractors within the state to initiate community-related projects.

Governor Abdullahi Sule gave the charge during the commencement of road construction and borehole drilling in Uke, a community in the Karu Local Government Area.

Sule, represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Kwanta Yakubu, praised Hasetins Commodities Limited (HCL), a mining company, for its efforts in initiating projects that benefit local communities.

He urged other companies in the state to follow Hasetins’ example.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to partnering with both local and international investors, Governor Sule highlighted the importance of these projects in aligning with the state government’s seven-point agenda and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, both aimed at improving the lives of rural dwellers.

“I commend Hasetins because this is the…