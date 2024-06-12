Police debunk alleged robbery incident at IGP’s residence

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday debunked an alleged robbery incident at the residence of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, as reported by online media, describing it as false and fake news which should be ignored by the general public.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement clarified that the incident being referred to actually occurred at the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja at the residence of a police officer attached to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to the…