Oyetola Unveils Waterways Transportation Regulations, Inaugurates Projects in Kogi  – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to reposition the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for better performance, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the management of the Authority have unveiled the new Waterways Transportation Regulations 2024 to guide operators.

These are sets of rules and regulations to guide the users, which also provided for security of lives and property. It will also protect the waterways and the natural resources.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, stated that he was on one-day working visit to Kogi State to interface with the management and staff to enhance better performance, stressing that he would unveil the Waterways Regulation 2024 and inaugurate other infrastructures.

The minister explained that the ministry is determined to utilise all the natural resources to boost in the inland waterways in Nigeria.

He commended the management and…