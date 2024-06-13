Elder statesman, Akparawa Ezekiel Paul, abducted in Akwa Ibom

An elder statesman and retired school principal, Akparawa Ezekiel Paul, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen at Ikot Abasi Akpan in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, even as a N20 million ransom has been demanded from the family for his release.

The Tribune reports that the victim was seized in his compound near the Community Civic Centre on Sunday by 7:00 AM while preparing to go to morning Mass at St. Pius X Parish.

Sources close to the community who spoke to our correspondent said the hoodlums waylaid their victim after laying ambush in the compound, waiting for their prey to come out of the house on the day of the incident.

According to the sources who spoke…