Democracy Day: Lawmaker Tasks Tinubu On Sound Economic Team

By Emmanuel Afonne

A member of the House of Representatives, Hussaini Jallo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to assemble a sound economic team that will rescue Nigeria from its present economic challenges.

Jallo, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Pension, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja when the Chief Executive Officer of XEM Consulting Limited, Dr Eugenia Ndukwe, paid him a visit in commemoration of the 2024 Democracy Day.

He said the present administration should pay more attention to issues concerning the generality of Nigerians; especially food security and economic recovery, rather than paying attention to what would benefit only a group of people.

“The founding fathers of this nation did very well for Nigeria but unfortunately, things are not going the right way and I think the best way is for Tinubu to quickly organise a good economic team for the country and also the nation’s security.

“These are the major challenges facing the country–security and…