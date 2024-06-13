Our Banking Licence, Operations Intact, Wema Bank Assures Customers





Wema Bank has denied a rumour circulating across social media that the bank, alongside some financial institutions, will lose their operational licences.

Recent industry occurrences have given rise to an influx of false information and propaganda targeted at causing unrest in the Nigerian financial services industry, as a WhatsApp message was circulating, alleging that a number of commercial banks stand at risk of losing their banking licence and being closed.

In a statement allegedly signed by the national secretary of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners/Federal Civil Service Pensioners (NUP/FCSP), Abuja Branch, Wema Bank was mentioned as one of the commercial banks slated for impending licence seizure by the CBN, while urging pensioners and by extension the public, to relinquish their Wema Bank accounts and adopt other banks not listed in the statement, as a ‘proactive step against being caught in the web of the impending closure of the mentioned banks.’

Source: Leadership Newspaper