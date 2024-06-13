Stakeholders call for translational research for drug development at IAMRAT Day

IN order to address the growing need for effective medications among Nigerians, stakeholders have called for cooperative translational pharmaceutical research and drug development between the pharmaceutical sector, academia, and the community.

Professor Kunle Olabayo of the Nigerian Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, speaking at the Institute for Advanced Medical Research and Training (IAMRAT) Day symposium, said that the demand for traditional medicine is high, and translating research findings on Nigerian medicinal plants in partnership with the pharmaceutical industries will ensure their yearnings are meant.

The Institute for Advanced Medical Research and…