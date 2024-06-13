Kwara PDP Tackles AbdulRazaq over Comment on Local Govt Autonomy – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the recent attempt by the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to “deceive and confuse the people of the state over his contradictory positions on local government autonomy.”

Governor AbdulRazaq had recently in Ilorin said that he believed in giving autonomy to the third tier of the government.

He said that such development would reduce burden on the states in the country.

However, the PDP in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, which was signed by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Olusegun Olusola Adewara, said: “The Kwara people will recall that our party last week praised the federal government’s decision to drag Governor AbdulRazaq to the Supreme Court in a bid to rescue the 16 local government areas from his wicked manipulation and strangulation.

“We also cautioned the governor against filing an objection to the…