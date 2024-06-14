Eid-el-Kabir: Police assure hitch-free celebrations in Gombe

Gombe State Police Command has assured citizens of the State of hitch-free and peaceful celebrations of the 2024 Eid-El Adha on Sunday.

The assurance was given by the Commissioner, Hayatu Usman in a statement by the Command PPRO, ASP Buhari Abdullahi as made available to Journalists in Gombe on Friday.

The Command also reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of life and property and the maintenance of law and order throughout the Eid celebration.

ALSO READ: Tinubu to FBI Director: We’re working hard to end terrorism, cybercrimes, others

The Command has therefore heightened security measures across the state, including increased patrols, strategic deployment of personnel and…