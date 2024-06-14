NANTS inaugurates rice processing centre in Niger

As part of efforts to improve production and ensure food security in Niger state in particular, and the country in general, the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) in conjunction with Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), has commissioned rice processing facility in Gbamanda, Gidan Mangoro community in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger.

The project was constructed under the aegis of AGRA/Niger state consortium where various corporative groups would easily process their products.

President of NANTS, Dr. Ken Ukaoha, said the facility and distribution of Point of Sale (POS) to cooperatives will add value to food security and improve productivity.

He added that…