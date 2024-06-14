Troops Raid IPOB/ESN Camp in Abia, Kill Six Terrorists in Kaduna  – THISDAYLIVE

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The High Command of Nigeria Army, yesterday, said that its troops in conjunction with a Task Force Tactical Patrol Squad, conducted a raid on a training camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), located in Ihechiowa community of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Service in a statement, said the IPOB/ESN training facility in the above location was raided during a clearance operation on June 12.

The Nigerian Army noted that troops successfully infiltrated and dismantled the camp, destroying all training apparatus and facilities found on-site,

“The raid marks a critical move in the ongoing efforts to curb acts of terrorism by IPOB and ESN, which have been linked to various security challenges and violence unleashed on innocent citizens as well as security operatives in the state. In addition, to the destruction of the training camp, the troops…