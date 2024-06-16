Economy: Why President Tinubu should be worried

LAST week, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) reeled out some statistics that painted a very gloomy economic scenario of the nation since President Bola Tinubu took over. The scariest aspect of that picture was the claim that more than 300 companies have shut down, while some 380,000 jobs have been lost in the last two months.

Senator Ahmed Abdukadir, who spoke in Abuja during an investigative hearing by the National Assembly, said that the hike in electricity tariff has been chiefly responsible, as he lamented that one of the companies that employed 360,000 workers has been forced to drastically cut the workforce to 5,000. Power alone is responsible for at least 40 per…