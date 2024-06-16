Fashion brand, De_Alanie Kollection wows at fashion show

History was made at the GT Event Centre in Warri, Delta State, from days back, when Nnedosa Ifeoma and Warri Fashion Festival organized the Longest Fashion Show in the World, setting a new Guinness World Record.

The five-day extravaganza drew thousands of fashion enthusiasts, influencers, industry experts, and potential customers from across Nigeria and beyond.

De_Alanie Kollection was among the brands that participated in this prestigious event, showcasing the latest fashion trends and designs.

The brand’s collection, featuring 20 stunning female wear pieces, received an overwhelming response from the audience, with many praising the unique styles and attention to detail.

Ajanaku…