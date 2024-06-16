Kwara Central Senator felicitates muslims on Eid-al-Adha celebration

Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, has used the Eid al-Adha celebration to urge Muslims to continue praying for sustained economic recovery, peace, and unity in Nigeria.

In his message for the Sallah celebration, the senator, who is also the Turaki of Ilorin, noted that collective prayers and efforts are crucial for fostering national development and harmony.

He extends his warm greetings to Muslims in his senatorial district and across Nigeria as they celebrate Eid al-Adha (the Festival of Sacrifice).

Senator Mustapha commended Muslims on this auspicious occasion, highlighting its significance as “a period that honors Prophet Ibrahim’s…