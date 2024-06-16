Timini Egbuson Expands Role With Netflix Film ‘Shina’ – THISDAYLIVE

Renowned Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson has released a new movie, ‘Shina,’ which he executively produced, exclusively on Netflix as of June 14, 2024. Known for his versatility and compelling screen presence, Timini continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic performances. His move from acting to producing marks a new chapter in his career, demonstrating his commitment to advancing African cinema.

‘Shina’ revolves around a young taxi driver navigating the vibrant and chaotic streets of Lagos. Desperate to secure medical treatment for his dying grandmother, Shina agrees to deliver a mysterious package, embarking on a journey fraught with unexpected twists and moral dilemmas. This heartfelt drama explores the subjects of sacrifice, and loyalty.

The film boasts an impressive lineup of actors including Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Akin Lewis, Segun Arinze, and Neo Akpofure. Directed by Muyiwa Adesokan and Carmen Lilian Ike-Okoro, ‘Shina’ is a masterful…