Redouble efforts to stop economic hardship, Sultan urges Nigerian leaders

By
Headliners
-
0
2


The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has called on leaders to redouble efforts in finding solution to the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria.

The Sultan made the call during his Sallah message at his palace in Sokoto  when thousands of Muslim Ummah  gathered to pay  him homage.

Shortly after the prayers the Sultan of Sokoto addressed thousands of Muslim faithful at his palace where he called on leaders to redouble efforts in fixing the nation’s economy and fight the rising  insecurity to enables access their farm and end hunger in the country.

Imam Malamin Akwara, the Chief Imam of  the Sultan Bello mosque led the two units prayers at the Sokoto central…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR