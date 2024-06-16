Redouble efforts to stop economic hardship, Sultan urges Nigerian leaders

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has called on leaders to redouble efforts in finding solution to the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria.

The Sultan made the call during his Sallah message at his palace in Sokoto when thousands of Muslim Ummah gathered to pay him homage.

Shortly after the prayers the Sultan of Sokoto addressed thousands of Muslim faithful at his palace where he called on leaders to redouble efforts in fixing the nation’s economy and fight the rising insecurity to enables access their farm and end hunger in the country.

Imam Malamin Akwara, the Chief Imam of the Sultan Bello mosque led the two units prayers at the Sokoto central…