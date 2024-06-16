Youth minister, Olawande, holds town hall meeting in Akure

In its efforts to support the aged and promote inclusivity and bring developments in the Ondo state and country at large, the Minister of Youths (State), Engr. Ayodele Olawande to has held a town hall meeting with the aged in Akure.

The event is aimed at bridging the intergenerational gap, fostering mutual understanding and tap into the wealth of knowledge and experiences of the Elders.

The town meeting which was recently held in Akure featured interactive sessions, where the minister and the Elders shared stories, experiences, and ideas.

Speaking at the event, Olawande divulged his plans to establish programs and initiatives aimed at supporting the aged in the community, through…