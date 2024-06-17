Curtail economic wastages to tackle inflation — Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, including Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Olatunde Badmus, on Sunday, urged the Federal Government to curtail all forms of economic wastage to tackle the country’s inflation.

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, Alhaji Badmus also appealed to citizens to adopt a moderate lifestyle to address the widespread inflation affecting the nation.

He argued that the significant reduction in production will inevitably lead to a reduction in the workforce, noting that there is little anyone can do about the situation at the moment.

He pointed out that the current inflation challenges have affected small-scale industries engaged in production, forcing them to cut…