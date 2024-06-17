Lagos Govt reiterates continuous support for SMEs

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to supporting Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the state, emphasizing its leadership in arts, entertainment, commerce, and industry. This was conveyed by Mr. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Arts, Tourism, and Culture, during the final day of the Lagos Tourism and Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair in Ikeja.

Aregbe highlighted the positive impact of the sixth edition of the Trade Fair, which ran from Friday to Sunday, on the vendors and their businesses. Organized in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the event was described as transformative for many…