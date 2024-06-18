Harmony between govt arms, key to national unity — Hon Joshua Audu

A member of the House of Representatives representing Lavun/Edati/Mokwa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Abuja, Hon. (Dr.) Joshua Audu Gana, has acknowledged the cordial relationship existing between the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

He also commended his colleagues in the National Assembly, particularly the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for their support through robust legislation, contributing to the nation’s peace and unity in the present dispensation.

The Federal lawmaker also applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to national development, adding that his exemplary leadership has brought about peace, progress, and development to…