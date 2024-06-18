Oil Block Licencing: NUPRC Extends Deadline For Pre-qualification Documents Submission

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced the extension of the deadline for the registration and submission of pre-qualification documents for the 2024 oil block licensing round.

Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive (CCE), NUPRC, announced the extension in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Komolafe said the registration and submission of pre-qualification documents which was initially scheduled to close on June 25, 2024 had been extended by 10 days, and would now close on July 5, 2024.

According to him, the data access, data purchase, evaluation, bid preparation and submission initially scheduled to open on July 4 and close on Nov. 29, will now start on July 8 and close on Nov. 29, 2024 as previously scheduled.

He said all other dates in the published 2024 Licencing Round Schedule remained the same unless otherwise communicated.

“In pursuit of the Commission’s commitment to derive value from the country’s…