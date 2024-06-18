I’m not running for deputy governor —Ekwunife

Ahead of the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, the former senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has dismissed speculations making the rounds within the political circle that she is running for the office of Deputy Governor in the state.

Senator Ekwunife, who is also Director General of the South East Governors’ Forum, said that though she remained an APC stalwart, she will not be running for the position of Deputy Governor in 2025, as has been speculated.

She insisted that the rumour was unfounded, adding that she would not be on the ballot as Deputy Governor as no one runs to be a deputy governor, which often is a prerogative of…