Critical knowledge gaps hinder effective land restoration —NREEL

The Natural Resources, Energy and Environment (NREEL), of the International Law Association (Nigerian branch), has stated that critical knowledge gaps hinder effective land restoration, adding that land restoration demand urgent investment in research that not only addresses the gaps in understanding land degradation problems but also values and integrates the wisdom of traditional knowledge and heritage.

The group recommended that such integration should also extend to the legal framework, ensuring clear comprehension by community stakeholders who are fundamental to the fight against land degradation during a conference discussion to commemorate the World Environment Day 2024.

