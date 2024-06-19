Nigeria Has Worst Parasitic Elites, Says Ex-Ohanaeze Spokesman





Immediate past secretary-general of Igbo apex organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, has described Nigeria as a country with the worst parasitic elites in the world.

Ibegbu disclosed this in a statement he made available to journalists and called for a moral revolution in Nigeria.

He said, “Nigeria has the worst parasitic elites in the world, extraordinarily selfish and insensitive.”

Ibegbu stressed the need for a moral revolution in Nigeria, noting that “our problem is not Fulani, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba but our corrupt and hopeless elites.”

He told Nigerians that their tormentors are “their politicians, elites, judiciary, police, religious and traditional rulers.

“These people loot 97 percent of their commonwealth and keep them in perpetual poverty. They loot and build estates worldwide, buy flashy cars, gallivanting worldwide,” he lamented.





Source: Leadership Newspaper