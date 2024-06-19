Kwara gov mourns death of Saraki’s mother

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has sent his condolences to the Saraki’s family following the death of their matriarch, Chief (Mrs) Florence Morenike Saraki, which occurred on Tuesday, June 18.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor particularly commiserated with the former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Mr. Olaolu Saraki and the rest of the family on the sad development.

The governor also urged the Sarakis to be consoled by the fine legacies of their matriarch.

Governor Abdulrazaq prayed to God to repose the soul of Chief Mrs Florence Saraki and uphold the family after…