App-Based Drivers Urge Lagos Gov’t To Regulate Bolt, Uber, Others





Drivers under the umbrella of the Amalgamated Union of App-based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) have called on the Lagos State Government to regulate the activities of online transport businesses in the state.

The South-West zonal chairman of AUATON, Kolawole Aina, made the call in an interview, stating that the decision to be regulated was collectively agreed upon by its members.

Aina noted that the agreement was centred around the need to regulate the activities of its members and safeguard their welfare.

He said the call for regulation indicates that the policies of platforms like Uber, Bolt, and InDrive, among others, have not been favourable to the drivers.

Aina highlighted that the document put together for the state seeks to address low pricing, high commission, and the activation and deactivation of drivers at will by these app-based companies, amongst others.

He further pointed out that before the establishment of AUATON in 2023, there had been agitation among drivers…





Source: Leadership Newspaper