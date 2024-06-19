One year post-election, Aisha Yesufu’s group remains bitter, toxic — Presidency

The presidency, Bayo Onanuga, has said that a year after the election, the human rights activist Aisha Yesufu’s group remains bitter and toxic.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, made this statement on his official social media account on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024.

Bayo Onanuga reacted to Aisha’s post, where she said, ”Everyone knows Nigerian does not have a President. We can fool ourselves all we want. No Nigerian President that is President will be relegated to the second-row seat in an African context!”