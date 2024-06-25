NUC grants King’s University, full accreditation for eight new courses

The National University Commission, (NUC) has granted full accreditation of eight new courses presented to it for approval by the Authorities of the Kings University, Ode-Omu, OSUN State.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adenike Kuku who dropped the hint in a statement made available on Monday in Osogbo, listed the newly fully accredited courses as: Accounting, Biochemistry, Criminology and Security Studies. Others are Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, Mass Communication and Political Science.

According to the University management, “the accreditation was based on the report submitted by the NUC Accreditation Panel that visited the University between…