About 1.8 billion adults faced an increased risk of heart attacks and diabetes in 2022 due to insufficient physical activity, according to a new study by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The study, published in The Lancet Global Health journal, analyzed physical activity levels across 197 countries and territories from 2000 to 2022.

It revealed a concerning rise in physical inactivity among adults, increasing by about five percent between 2010 and 2022.

Researchers warn that if this trend continues, inactivity levels could rise to 35 percent by 2030, making it unlikely to meet the global target to reduce physical inactivity by that year.

WHO recommends that adults engage in 150…