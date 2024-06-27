Bayo Onanuga in the eyes of a mentee

By: Desmond Utomwen

MY first face-to-face meeting with Mr BayoOnanuga was in 2005 in Lagos. He asked: “Who are you, how may I help you?” “I am Desmond, sir.”

“Oh, the man from Abuja, you’re so young?”

“Thank you, sir,” I responded as he waved me to a seat.

I told him that I was asked to come to Lagos and he said yes, he was aware.

“Information got to us that you were about to kill a story…”

My eyes were as wide as saucers. I did not know what killing a story meant. From his explanation, I was stunned that such a thing could happen. In any case, was a story that was already on the streets “killable”?. It was rather strange to me that somebody could level…