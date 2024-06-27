Connecting Communities, Saving Lives through NDDC, Viche Resources’ Bridge of Hope – THISDAYLIVE

In a monumental achievement, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Viche Resources have bridged the deadly divide between six Ibeno communities, replacing treacherous river crossings with a sturdy 600-metre bridge and 7.4-kilometre road, bringing safety, unity, and new opportunities to a region once plagued by tragedy and isolation. MARY NNAH tells the story of this transformative project

In a heartwarming display of progress and development, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Viche Resources Limited recently linked six communities in Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State, with a 7.4-kilometer road and a 600-meter bridge. The project, which was commissioned and flagged off on May 28, is a testament to the commitment of the Federal Government to improve the lives of Nigerians in the region.

In the heart of Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State, a small community was once divided by the Qua Iboe River and mangrove. For years, the people of Iwuochang and…