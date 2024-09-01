Why we ordered students to vacate hostels — UI DVC

University of Ibadan (UI) Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Peter Olupegba, has clarified why students were ordered to vacate school hostels.

The management earlier on Saturday released an internal memorandum ordering the students to vacate the halls of residence before 2 pm following the ongoing protests, which started on Thursday as a result of the approval of hiked school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session by the governing council.

On reason for the sudden eviction, Olupegba cited the recent approval of increased school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session, prompting management to grant a three-week break for students to complete registration.

“There…