Catholic firm disbursed $3m loan to Nigerians in five years — MD

Missio Invest, a Catholic firm, has reported disbursing $3 million to Nigerians since 2019 to support the startup of various businesses.

The Managing Director of Missio Invest, Keith Polo, disclosed this while addressing journalists at a workshop organized by the firm with the theme “Resilience and Diversification: Weathering the Storm of Unforeseen Risks.”

Missio Invest provides low-interest loans and technical support to Catholic-run social enterprises.

During the interaction, Polo stated that the firm has disbursed nearly $3 million in Nigeria since 2019, aiding enterprises in farming, healthcare, and education to help them overcome economic challenges.

“We hope to issue five…