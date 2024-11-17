Aiyedatiwa Wins Ondo Governorship Election – THISDAYLIVE

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has won the Saturday Governorship Election in the state, polling 366,781 to defeat his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 117,845 votes.

He was announced the winner of the election on Sunday afternoon by the State Returning Officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, who declared him the governor-elect of the Sunshine state.

THE RESULTS FROM EACH LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Ifedore LGA, Ondo state

Registered voters: 83831

Accredited voters: 21024

APC: 14157

LP: 19

PDP: 5897

ZLP: 14

Total valid votes: 20438

Rejected: 560

Total votes cast: 20998

Ondo East LGA, Ondo state

Registered voters: 52274

Accredited voters: 11864

APC: 8163

LP: 31

PDP: 2843

ZLP: 219

Total valid votes: 11544

Rejected votes: 308

Total votes cast: 11852

Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo LGA, Ondo…