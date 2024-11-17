Aiyedatiwa Wins Ondo Governorship Election – THISDAYLIVE

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has won the Saturday Governorship Election in the state, polling 366,781 to defeat his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 117,845 votes.
He was announced the winner of the election on Sunday afternoon by the State Returning Officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, who declared him the governor-elect of the Sunshine state.
THE RESULTS FROM EACH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Ifedore LGA, Ondo state
Registered voters: 83831
Accredited voters: 21024
APC: 14157
LP: 19
PDP: 5897
ZLP: 14
Total valid votes: 20438
Rejected: 560
Total votes cast: 20998
Ondo East LGA, Ondo state
Registered voters: 52274
Accredited voters: 11864
APC: 8163
LP: 31
PDP: 2843
ZLP: 219
Total valid votes: 11544
Rejected votes: 308
Total votes cast: 11852
Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo LGA, Ondo…
Source: Thisday Newspaper