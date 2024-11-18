PenCom revamps micro pension plan to empower 77.5 million

In a bid to capture the 77.5 million workers in the informal sector of Nigeria’s economy, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has unveiled transformative initiatives to revamp its Micro Pension Plan (MPP).

Ms Omolola Oloworaran, Acting Director General of PenCom, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement forum jointly organised by PenCom and the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) in Lagos.

Oloworaran, while speaking on the theme, “Reimagining Micro Pension Plan,” outlined key initiatives, including market segmentation, rebranding, robust technology adoption, and participation incentives aimed at enhancing the reach and effectiveness of the…