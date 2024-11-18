Unilorin 1984 medical students donate equipment to alma mater

The 1984 set of medical graduates of the College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin, has donated a multi-million Naira medical equipment, anatomage, to the alma mater to further enhance teaching and learning of students in the university.

The donation of the teaching aid called anatomage; virtual anatomy dissection, was done at the Anatomy department of the College of Health Sciences of the university on Monday to mark 40th anniversary of graduation of the set.

Speaking during the presentation and handing over the teaching aid to the management of the College, the class captain of the set, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye of the St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, said that the donation presented an…