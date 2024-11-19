Kogi monarch charges Mopamuro LGA on delivery

The Elulu of Mopa, His Royal Majesty, Oba Oba (Dr.) Muyiwa Ibeun, has charged the MopaMuro Local Government administration led by the Chairman, Hon. Ademola Bello, on the delivery of good governance, especially on executing projects that will turn around the socio-economic face of Mopamuro.

He said this when the Hon. Ademola Bello-led cabinet paid him a courtesy visit in his Mopa residence.

He advised them all on due diligence in their respective offices and portfolios to ensure they take advantage of the federal and state government’s policies and the cum International Organisations program as it relates to their respective portfolios.

Applauding Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo on his…