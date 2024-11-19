Group recommits to strengthening Nigeria-India relations | The Guardian Nigeria News

Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Nigeria and India’s economic relations.

This was the crux of the meeting between the Indian political group and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Abuja, capital of Nigeria.

According to the group, the meeting was to reflect on the long-standing, historical, and cultural ties between Nigeria and India.

The event brought together members of the OFBJP’s Executive Committee and other community leaders to discuss their ongoing efforts in promoting awareness about the commendable initiatives led by PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India and across the globe.

During the meeting, the executive Committee highlighted their efforts to showcase the transformational policies of PM Modi’s government, such as economic reforms, digital innovation, and sustainability initiatives.

OFBJP, a global support…