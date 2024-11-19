Use Statistics To Tell Africa’s Story- Bagudu

54 total views today

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, has urged the African statistical systems to use statistics to tell the African story.

Bagudu said this at the 2024 African Statistics Day Celebration, organised by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the Day is ‘Supporting Education by Modernising the Production of Fit-For-Purpose Statistics’.

He said there were calls for Africa to create its own credit rating agency which would adequately capture the realities of the continent.

The minister said this had become necessary because the methodologies used by some of the rating agencies were not known.

According to him, the African statistical system must help us tell the African story, and the African story is that of hard-working men and women.

“We are not going to wait for someone to develop a methodology for us to say it. That is…