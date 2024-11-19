Soludo presents N607bn 2025 budget, pledges zero-crime in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has assured residents of a zero-crime situation in the state as he presented N606,991,849,118 appropriation budget.

He made this promise while presenting the 2025 appropriation budget, titled “Changing Gears 2.0,” to the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The budget, valued at N606,991,849,118, represents a 48% increase from the 2024 budget.

Soludo emphasized his administration’s commitment to strengthening security architecture, ensuring the state’s zero-tolerance policy for criminality is effectively implemented.

He encouraged citizens to unite against criminal elements, emphasizing the importance of collective action.