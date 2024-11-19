Why NAU VC, Registrar’s appointments must not stand – ASUU

The national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that the appointment of Dr Benard Odoh and Mrs. Rosemary Ifeoma Nwokike as the new Vice-Chancellor and Registrar respectively for the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) Akwa will not stand as their appointments are illegal according to the union.

The union called on the visitor to the university, President Bola Tinubu to cancel the two appointments with immediate effect.

ASUU gave this position again in a statement signed by its President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke and made available to Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday.

The union said its National Executive Council (NEC) took this stance at a meeting held at…