14.6 million Africans Die of Diabetes, Cardiovascular Conditions Before 70 Years – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

It has been disclosed that 14, 620,000 people from low and middle income countries, mainly Africa die of Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases before the age of 70.

The Executive Vice-President, Diagnostics, Africa at Roche Diagnostics, Dr. Allan Pamba stated this in a statement to commemorate November, which is World Diabetes Awareness Month.

Pamba said that African countries were the worst afflicted accounting for 86 per cent of the 17 million people that die of Non-communicable diseases before the age of 70.

He attributed the prevalence to forces including, rapid unplanned urbanisation and the globalisation of unhealthy lifestyles.

To commemorate the World Diabetes Awareness Month and the World Diabetes Day marked on November 14, he urged the people to make a choice through increased access to diagnostics and integrating self-monitoring routine care that will enable them to take…